Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 24.
The man will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 24.
News

Witnesses filmed man allegedly starting bushfire

Jasmine Minhas
11th Sep 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DORRIGO man facing arson charges has been refused bail despite it being argued in court that he had 'dogs at home' to look after.

According to court documents Michael Miskell, 57, was witnessed and recorded on several mobile phones lighting the fire.

Mr Miskell was arrested by detectives from the Financial Crimes Squad's Arson Unit yesterday morning in relation to the bushfire he allegedly lit at Dangar Falls last month.

According to police a 180 square metre section of bush was damaged before the fire was extinguished.

Mr Miskell was charged at Coffs Harbour Police Station yesterday after detectives conducted a search warrant at his Dorrigo home, seizing a mobile phone and 180g of cannabis

He could potentially face up to 21 years imprisonment if convicted.

Mr Miskell, who appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, will appear again on September 24.

More Stories

arson charges coffs harbour local court crime dorrigo editors picks
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Suspicious fires to be investigated

    premium_icon Suspicious fires to be investigated

    News A STRIKE TEAM is on its way to the region as firefighters investigate a number of blazes around the town centre as suspcious.

    New fire taskforce as Premier cuts trip short

    premium_icon New fire taskforce as Premier cuts trip short

    News A crack police taskforce will be drafted to target firebugs

    Country feel with a modern touch

    premium_icon Country feel with a modern touch

    News After buying the property 20 years ago, the current owner has shared her favourite...

    Poolwerx Gladstone celebrates milestone

    premium_icon Poolwerx Gladstone celebrates milestone

    Business Owner Pat Henson shared their secret to success over the years.