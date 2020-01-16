Witness to ‘thunderous’ Gateway Mwy truck crash in shock

A truck has crashed off the Gateway Mwy in Brisbane, causing major delays. Picture: 7 News Queensland

A TRUCK has careered off the Gateway Mwy and down an embankment causing a second day of massive delays for Brisbane motorists.

The crash occurred at Eight Mile Plains about 12.20pm, blocking one lane of the Gateway Motorway before Logan Rd are sparking heavy traffic congestion northbound towards Rochedale.

A 10-year-old and her dad have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Queensland Police are advising of heavy delays.

Dean Golledge, who was working nearby and witnessed the carnage, said it all happened in an instant.

He was in the workshop when he heard a couple of lounge bangs which he thought was thunder.

"I looked out the window and we have a view over the Gateway Motorway and I saw a semi trailer flipping over the guardrail," Mr Golledge said.

"I saw the trailer flip and go over vertical on the guard rail. I guess the two bangs must have been the truck hitting the ground and then I looked and saw the trailer go over."

Mr Golledge said there were witnesses straight away who stopped and looked over the guardrail to see what was happening.

He said emergency services, police and firefighters were still on scene.

Yesterday afternoon, a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy just north of Bruce Hwy sparked delays of almost an hour and 15km of congestion on the Gateway Mwy and Gympie Arterial Rd.