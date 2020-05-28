Witness secrets impede missing child investigation

The lead investigator in the case of a teen who went missing almost 30 years ago says he knows there are people out there who know what happened.

THE current case officer investigating the disappearance of a Derwent Valley teenager almost 30 years ago says he knows there are people in the community who know what happened to her.

Today is International Missing Children's Day and Tasmania Police Sergeant Adam Weeding spoke the Mercury about one of the state's most high-profile cases.

Eve Askew was last seen at Fitzgerald, near Maydena in the Derwent Valley, on November 16, 1991.

The 14-year-old had been grounded by her parents for smoking and left a note saying she was leaving.

She went missing overnight from her family home nearly 60km northwest of Hobart.

At the time of her disappearance, Eve was 157cm tall, slim build, with red hair and a fair complexion with freckles.

Eve's thumbs were distinctive, described as though they had been pushed down and hadn't quite grown back to their full length. She was shy and reserved.

Eve Askew disappeared in November 1991.

Extensive investigations, searches and appeals for information have not located her.

Tragically, her parents died in a car crash in 1996 never knowing what happened to their daughter.

Sergeant Weeding has been on the Askew case since 2013.

"I know that there's people in the community that know what happened to Eve, that may have had direct contact from her and haven't come forward," he said.

"They're the people we want to come forward and speak to us.

"The case is always open, it's not active, but we get regular information all the time as it is a pretty high-profile case.

"Part of my review is to follow up a lot of inquiries that hadn't been conducted. "Unfortunately, a lot of the information we get is the same and hasn't really led us to anywhere new."

Police search a property at Karanja in 2012 as part of an investigation into missing person Eve Askew.

Sergeant Weeding said police could not rule out the possibility that Eve, who would now be 42, may still be alive.

"Without any evidence to the contrary, it's certainly a possibility," he said.

"We need to keep an open mind that she could be still alive."

A reward of up to $100,000 remains on offer for any information that results in the conviction of person or persons responsible for Eve's disappearance.

If you have any information, contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Witness secrets impede investigation