Without sounding creepy, what are you wearing?

OPINION

OKAY so let's all admit it - we've let ourselves go during the COVID-19 lockdown. I know people have been dressing down because I've seen them on Zoom looking like they have been sleeping rough. You know who you are!

Those track daks you thought nobody could see, the ones with the hole in the bum and those T-shirts with stains down the front were, frankly, a disgrace. You kind of got away with it but not quite.

I know I let myself go too to a degree, eschewing leather shoes and wearing my Vans for weeks on end. I hardly ever changed out of my comfy corduroy trousers, my black merino turtleneck and my puffer jacket. Living in an old wooden house, we've been freezing of course.

I recall an Irish lady who moved to Brisbane from the Emerald Isle once telling me that in her home country they put on jackets to go outside but living in an old Queenslander they had to put on their jackets to go inside.

I must admit there were some days when I struggled to get out of my tartan dressing gown and slippers but soon realised that shaving, getting dressed (even casually) and behaving as if I was actually going to work was the best thing to do.

Meanwhile my perfectly good wardrobe full of clothes was neglected, which is a shame because I have been working on building it up lately. I don't think I'm quite as much of a dandy now as I was when I was young but I do like to look the part at work and when I used to go to first nights at QPAC. (Hopefully I will be there again before too long!)

We went to Hong Kong late last year before and, between riots, I visited my favourite tailor there, Sam's, and had some lovely clothes made but haven't had a chance to really wear them much. (Sam was David Bowie's tailor by the way, which is why I chose that shop).

But now that I am back working in the office a few days a week I can start trotting my nice new sports jackets and slacks out again. As I write this in the sparsely populated office I am actually wearing a tie for the first time in four months.

Because I like to make an effort when I go to work. They do say that clothes maketh the man and while that may not always be true clothes certainly affect your mood I reckon, as well s perceptions of others. If you're slopping around the house looking like a dog's breakfast your mood and the mood of others may be affected by that.

Just because you are working from home doesn't mean you should take a Zoom meeting with bed hair and rumpled clothing.

I'm sure some people may turn up back at the office dressed like they are still in lockdown but Apres COVID-19 wear should reflect the optimism of a new beginning. So please, try to make an effort. It'll be better for all of us.

Originally published as Without sounding creepy, what are you wearing?