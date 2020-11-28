Wipeout contestant killed on set identified

A contestant who died shortly after completing the Wipeout course has been identified by authorities.

A contestant who died shortly after completing the Wipeout course has been identified by authorities.

A contestant who died shortly after completing the Wipeout course has been identified by authorities as 38-year-old Michael Paredes.

Sources close to the California-based reality TV production previously told the New York Post the male contestant, then unidentified, was tended to by on-set emergency personnel after he completed the course on November 18.

Mr Paredes was given urgent medical care on site by medical staff before being rushed to a local hospital. Mr Paredes died the following day.

The Los Angeles County Department medical examiner and coroner's office confirmed the identity of the contestant to Variety. His autopsy showing the cause of death is still pending.

The contestant who died after requiring emergency attention on set has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Paredes.



The contestant had left the course in Santa Clarita, but was still on set when he reportedly began to experience chest pains before noon. Medical staff used a defibrillator on him.

Wipeout contestants are required to undergo medical exams before filming begins, and production takes place with doctors, paramedics and a safety producer on site.

"We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family," a spokesperson from TBS spokesperson said on Friday.

Wipeout originally aired on Disney's ABC channel between 2008 and 2014 and was rebooted by TBS in April.

The production company behind Wipeout, Endemol Shine North America, also released a statement.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time."

Variety reports the show has taken a break from filming over the Thanksgiving holiday and will resume production in the "new future".

Originally published as Wipeout contestant killed on set identified