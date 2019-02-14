Menu
Winx completes her final track gallop at Rosehill. Picture: Dylan Robinson.
Horses

Winx confidence soars for big race return

by Ray Thomas
14th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
Trainer Chris Waller and jockey Hugh Bowman are convinced Winx can continue to defy age and extend her phenomenal winning streak in the Group 2 $250,000 Apollo Stakes at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Winx completed her final trackwork gallop at Rosehill Gardens on Thursday morning and although she wasn't out to break any records, she stretched out impressively, pleasing her trainer and jockey.

"The closer we get to raceday the better I feel because there's no change," Waller told the large media contingent there for the early morning workout.

"She's still working extremely well, and her body language is telling us she's enjoying what she's doing and that's all we have to worry about.

"Only a couple of days out from the first-up run I'm pretty comfortable knowing that the preparation's gone really well."

Winx hasn't raced since winning her fourth consecutive Cox Plate last October but Bowman feels the rising eight-year-old mare is in great shape ahead of her comeback race.

 

Hugh Bowman and Chris Waller say the mare is looking good ahead of her race return.
"There is that slight element of wondering how she's going to go when she does get under race conditions but all the signs that she's showing us is she's ready to go and I'm sure we'll be excited with how she goes on the weekend,'' Bowman said.

Winx is rated at prohibitive odds of $1.08 with Ladbrokes to score her 30th successive win in the Apollo Stakes on Saturday.

