Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides Winx for an exhibition gallop during The Championships Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides Winx for an exhibition gallop during The Championships Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Winx draws wide for final race

by Ray Thomas
9th Apr 2019 11:00 AM

CHAMPOIN mare Winx has been drawn to start from the outside barrier against eight rivals for her farewell race, the Group 1 $4 million Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Winx is attempting a fairytale end to her storied career, chasing a 33rd consecutive in and her 25th at Group 1 level.

Her Queen Elizabeth Stakes opponents include old rivals Happy Clapper (barrier six) and Hartnell (four).

Japanese raider Kluger is backing up from his Doncaster Mile fourth placing and has been drawn to start from the inside gate.

 

He's Eminent, the classy former English galloper and likely Queen Elizabeth Stakes frontrunner, has barrier three.

Winx is at $1.06 with Ladbrokes to win her third successive Queen Elizabeth Stakes and end her race career in triumph.

FormGuide

More Stories

horse racing horses queen elizabeth stakes winx
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Labor to promise radiation therapy facility for Gladstone

    premium_icon Labor to promise radiation therapy facility for Gladstone

    Politics EXCLUSIVE: GLADSTONE cancer patients may not be forced to travel to receive radiation therapy in the coming years.

    Mum with no criminal history caught out in search warrant

    premium_icon Mum with no criminal history caught out in search warrant

    News Police executed a search warrant at the woman's home.

    School's initiative helps build a future for women in trade

    premium_icon School's initiative helps build a future for women in trade

    News Women who succeed in apprenticeships are taught these skills early.

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    FUTURE CQ: Why Southern Oil chose Gladstone

    premium_icon FUTURE CQ: Why Southern Oil chose Gladstone

    Business At least four cities were vying for the project.