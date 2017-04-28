Wintry chill blasts Gladstone in coldest day of the year

GLADSTONE was one and a half degrees away from breaking a record today.

It was our coldest morning of the year with the temperature dropping to 12.5 degrees in Gladstone.

The brisk winter chill even challenged the lowest April temperature on record which is from April 19, 1999 of 11 degrees according to Bureau of Meteorology.

It's also well below the April average of 19 degrees for Gladstone.

Forecaster Brian James said Gladstone wasn't alone feeling the chill this morning, with neighbouring towns Rockhampton dropping to 11.7, Yeppoon 12 and Biloela 5.9.

"It's caused from a high pressure system in the Great Australian Bite that's bringing a cold, dry southerly air," he said.

"That combined with a frontal system in the coral sea are what's bringing the cold, southerly dry air mass."

The cold weather isn't here to stay though, with minimum temperatures expected to return to 15 - 17 degrees next week.

CQ Snapshot

Rockhampton 11.7

Gladstone 12.5

Yeppoon 12

Emerald 8.3

Blackwater 6.7

Clermont 4.4

Biloela 5.9

Lochington 5.1

Blackall 5.1