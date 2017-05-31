Winter is coming... sort of

WINTER WOOLIES: Volunteers Clinton Lingwoodock and Keith Moss sort out warm clothing at Salvation Army for the annual winter rush.

THE GLADSTONE region and much of Australia could be set to get warmer than usual, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Senior climatologist Robyn Duell said many models were predicting an El Nino event in the second half of this year.

"Even if El Nino doesn't form, drier than average conditions could still persist over Australia during winter," she said.

The climatologist said warmer than average conditions could also be expected.

"Days and nights are likely to be warmer," she said.

WATCH | Bureau of Meteorology's Climate and Water Outlook, June - August 2017

According to the Bureau's modelling, there is a 40-45% chance of exceeding the median maximum temperature from June to August in Gladstone.

The average temperature in Gladstone in May over the last 59 years has been 25.7 degrees.

It drops down to a "chilli" 23.3 degrees this month. Next month is usually the coolest, with an average of 22.9 degrees.

Ms Duell said Gladstone received more than 600mm in March, almost our entire wet season rainfall in one month.

But in April there was no rainfall recorded, she said.

The rain was a result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.