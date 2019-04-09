Menu
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from season 8 of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.
TV

WINTER IS COMING: Are you the ultimate Game of Thrones fan?

Mark Zita
by
9th Apr 2019 3:11 PM

Winter is coming for the final time.

It's less than a week until the last season of Game of Thrones premieres exclusively on Foxtel.

Don't miss this Thursday's edition of The Observer where you can test your knowledge with our two-page quiz and see if you're the ultimate GoT fan.

Wondering what all the fuss is about and want to catch up before next Monday? Get this Saturday's edition for a recap of the previous seven seasons so you'll be up to speed.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on Fox Showcase on Monday and will be available for streaming via Foxtel Now.

Visit the Foxtel website for more information.

foxtel foxtel now game of thrones
Gladstone Observer

