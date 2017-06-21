Winter food and music festival for Gladstone

WINTER FUN: The winter festival is back this year at Crow St.

IT MAY be too chilly to do anything on winter nights, but celebrating Gladstone's arts culture under the afternoon sun is a good alternative.

Crow Street Creative secretary Felicia Lloyd said they were bringing back the popular Backyard Barbecue and Bands winter event they held last year in the shape of a Winter Sun Food and Music Festival.

"The main reason is to make the most of the afternoon weather,” Ms Lloyd said.

"It's a nice outdoor event, but it also complements the other things happening in the community.”

Ms Lloyd said their winter festival would complement the Odyssey Live Music Extravaganza event held on Saturday.

"We want to build our cultural community rather than compete,” she said.

About 400 people attended the winter festival last year and Ms Lloyd said they were positively overwhelmed by the community's support.

"All our food vendors sold out and we couldn't keep up at the bar,” she said.

"This time it's more family friendly for the little people, that's the aim.”

A circus workshop will run in the morning, where participants will perform their routines at the festival that afternoon.

Live music, open mic and food vendors, including the Thai Takeaway Van, Baffle Beer and Cake and Candy, will be at the event.

The festival is to raise money for the not-for-profit Crow Street Creative, to support the arts culture of Gladstone.

The festival will run from 1pm until 4pm Sunday June 25 at 8 Crow St.