POLL: Residents skimping out on food to pay energy bills

GLADSTONE residents are cutting down on groceries and giving up on going out in an effort to squash sky-rocketing power bills, new data reveals.

The results are in - Gladstonite's will have to find more ways to squash their energy usage as prices are expected sky-rocket over winter.

Recent data collected by Finder.com.au revealed a whopping 74 per cent of Queenslander's were cutting back on using energy to keep down costs, including spending less at the supermarket.

The more than 2,274 residents were surveyed with the report highlighting that South Australians were copping the highest bills.

Graham Cooke, Insights Manager at finder.com.au is warning residents to be savvy about saving on energy.

But as winter approaches it could be harder to fight the burden of high energy bills.

"If the weekend was an indicator of what we should expect this winter, we need to find ways to further reduce our energy spend as they'll sky rocket with Aussies trying to stay warm," Mr Cooke said.

"Switching providers can often fall into the too hard basket, but we're coming into a season where energy usage will no doubt be high. Now is the perfect time to review your plan and make sure you're getting the best available deal for your needs."

One third of Aussies are combating high energy bills by reducing their energy usage, while a further 15 per cent called their provider to ask for a better deal.

Mr Cooke said only one in 10 switched providers to find a better value plan.

A further 10 per cent have cut down on other expenses such as groceries and going out.

"Although it's nothing new, it's disappointing to see that energy prices have become such a burden that Aussies are needing to cut down on other necessities and the things that make life enjoyable, like going out," Mr Cooke said.

"Instead, we should consider switching or even simply asking their provider for more value from their plan - if you don't ask you don't get!"

ON THE LINE:

"Many energy providers offer extra discounts if you switch your plan to an auto-payment option, but if you never see your bill, checking for incorrect charges will fall through the cracks. That means you'll never know whether you're spending too much, or notice unexpectedly high bills that might be due to power company errors," Mr Cooke says.