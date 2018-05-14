Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
energy bills are burning holes in pockets
energy bills are burning holes in pockets baloon111
News

POLL: Residents skimping out on food to pay energy bills

Hannah Sbeghen
by
14th May 2018 10:52 AM

GLADSTONE residents are cutting down on groceries and giving up on going out in an effort to squash sky-rocketing power bills, new data reveals.

The results are in - Gladstonite's will have to find more ways to squash their energy usage as prices are expected sky-rocket over winter.

Recent data collected by Finder.com.au revealed a whopping 74 per cent of Queenslander's were cutting back on using energy to keep down costs, including spending less at the supermarket.

The more than 2,274 residents were surveyed with the report highlighting that South Australians were copping the highest bills.

Graham Cooke, Insights Manager at finder.com.au is warning residents to be savvy about saving on energy.

But as winter approaches it could be harder to fight the burden of high energy bills.

"If the weekend was an indicator of what we should expect this winter, we need to find ways to further reduce our energy spend as they'll sky rocket with Aussies trying to stay warm," Mr Cooke said.

 

Reader poll

How are you dealing with rising energy costs?

View Results

 

"Switching providers can often fall into the too hard basket, but we're coming into a season where energy usage will no doubt be high. Now is the perfect time to review your plan and make sure you're getting the best available deal for your needs."　

One third of Aussies are combating high energy bills by reducing their energy usage, while a further 15 per cent called their provider to ask for a better deal.

Mr Cooke said only one in 10 switched providers to find a better value plan.　

A further 10 per cent have cut down on other expenses such as groceries and going out.

"Although it's nothing new, it's disappointing to see that energy prices have become such a burden that Aussies are needing to cut down on other necessities and the things that make life enjoyable, like going out," Mr Cooke said.

"Instead, we should consider switching or even simply asking their provider for more value from their plan - if you don't ask you don't get!"

　

ON THE LINE:
ON THE LINE:

"Many energy providers offer extra discounts if you switch your plan to an auto-payment option, but if you never see your bill, checking for incorrect charges will fall through the cracks. That means you'll never know whether you're spending too much, or notice unexpectedly high bills that might be due to power company errors," Mr Cooke says.　

Related Items

energy bills light bulb
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Logging truck rolls on Gladstone Monto Rd

    BREAKING: Logging truck rolls on Gladstone Monto Rd

    Breaking The road was only recently reopened to logging trucks, sparking safety concerns in the Boyne Valley community.

    • 14th May 2018 11:53 AM
    BREAKING: Epic police dog chase unfolds at Kin Kora

    BREAKING: Epic police dog chase unfolds at Kin Kora

    News A man has been arrested after the chase.

    FIFO at more than twice the risk of psychological distress

    FIFO at more than twice the risk of psychological distress

    News Workers on a two week on, one week off roster most at risk

    Dancing Queens celebrate 25 years of dance festival

    Dancing Queens celebrate 25 years of dance festival

    News GLADSTONE'S convention centre was foot-loose

    • 14th May 2018 1:26 PM

    Local Partners