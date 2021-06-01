Menu
A cold blast will herald the start of winter in Queensland with even the possibility of snow in coming days.
Weather

Winter blast set to deliver snow to Queensland

by Sophie Chirgwin
1st Jun 2021 12:07 PM
It is the first day of winter and the possibility of snow is already on the forecast throughout the Granite Belt.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted an outside possibility of snow around mid-next week for areas around Stanthorpe.

Snow is forecast to fall across parts of the Granite Belt in coming days. Picture: Peter Wallis
Meteorologist Matt Marshall said the state welcomes a cool change on the first day of winter.

"A cool dry change will follow the trough into the weekend with the risk of frost returning to the southern and south eastern interior," he said.

"There's also an outside possibility of snow throughout the Granite Belt around mid-next week."

Light showers about the east coast with a few thunderstorms can be expected across southern Queensland on Wednesday and Thursday, and will clear off shore by early Friday.

Freezing conditions are expected in and around Stanthorpe over the next week as a cool, dry change sweeps across Queensland. Picture: Peter Wallis
"Showers, areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected across the south of the state over the next few days as a trough and a cloud band move eastwards," Mr Marshall said.

"The system will enter the southwest of the state late tonight, primarily effecting the southwest tomorrow, and then sweeping across southern districts on Thursday, pushing offshore overnight on Friday.

The first day of winter tomorrow will bring a cold change to Queensland. Picture: Peter Wallis
"Daily rainfall totals of about 5 to 20mm should be fairly common with isolated falls between 30-50mm possible with any thunderstorms that develop within the rain band."

 

