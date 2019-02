WELCOME: Kate McDermott is the new dietitian at Megan Leane Dietitian.

SHE'S got big shoes to fill but dietitian Kate McDermott is already relishing the challenge of her new position at Megan Leane Dietitian.

Having started her new role last Monday following Megan Leane's decision to take a 12-month professional development break, Kate is already loving life in the Port City.

"I love it - it's great. Everyone here is so lovely, the patients are great and it's going really well," Kate said.

"I'm really happy with everything and everyone I'm seeing and hopefully they're all happy with me as well."

Originally from the Bega Valley, the 24-year-old studied at the University of Wollongong and completed a Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics (Honours).

She sees similarities with her home town and Gladstone despite taking time to adjust to the heat and humidity.

"When this job came up I thought it would be a great opportunity to come up here because I haven't been up this way before," Kate said.

"I love being in a smaller community and helping everyone out with their health goals. I've seen quite a diverse range of health issues as well - such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol - it's great to work with a lot of different cases."

While she might be a fresh face, Kate isn't short of experience and wants to gain even more knowledge while she's up here.

"I've always had an interest in nutrition and dietetics and I've had experience working with outpatients and inpatients," she said.

"I've had hospital experience and also community outpatient centres and working with the community on other projects as well such as indigenous projects.

"I've had a range of experiences which has been good and I can take everything I've learnt and put it into practise up here."

Kate moved up here by herself but hasn't been daunted by the challenge of integrating into a new town.

"It's a good challenge in that way - coming up here and knowing I can do it - moving away from home and everyone I know. I've got a job that I love and it's going really well so far," she said.

"If Megan is happy with me hopefully I'll stay around."