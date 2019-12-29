New coach wants a winning mentality at Central

CULTURE CHANGE: New Zealander Errol Hill wants nothing but winning mentality as the new head coach of Central's Premier League team. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

SOCCER: To play for a draw simply won't cut it for new Central Football Club Gladstone coach Errol Hill.

CULTURE CHANGE: New Zealander Errol Hill wants nothing but winning mentality as the new head coach of Central's Premier League team

The New Zealander, 64, who arrived to Gladstone from Brisbane seven months ago, met president Marty Emerson when watching games during the season.

"I watched a few games and I was encouraged to see enthusiasm and positive committment by the players," Hill said.

This is what sparked his coaching instinct and his CV is impressive in which Hill coached at senior and junior level in New Zealand and on the Gold Coast.

"I thought that I had retired but obviously not," Hill said.

"I have a soccer philosophy which is an FFA 1-4-3-3 wide and expansive attacking game.

"I believe that I can add tactics and strategy into the game."

Hill said he wants more of the players to take ownership in game situations.

"I like to involve the players in that and have a focus or angle on youth development as well," he said.

"I give them special instructions so that they can improve."

Hill is from Tauranga, in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty region and said it's a similar city to Gladstone.

"I was waiting on confirmation from the company that I work for called CMBM (Clean Maintain Build Manage) so that I could move to Gladstone and once that happened, I could then commit to coaching," he said.

Central finished fifth and fourth in its return to the Football Central Queensland Premier League in 2018.

The club had five wins, four draws and nine losses but were more than competitive in most games this season and made the first semi-final against Cap Coast in 2018 which was Central's first year back in the Premier League after several years' hiatus.

When Hill was asked what type of coach he is, he explained:

"I'm inventive and I think outside the box but I hold my cards close to my chest," he said.

"If you give out or let too much out, then you pay the price.

"I don't play for draws ... I play for wins."

Emerson said he was excited to have Hill at the helm.

"We're proud to have someone with experience as the coach and it's great for the club," he said.

Pre-season training commences at the club's new venue Brian Niven Park on January 7 at a time yet to be determined.