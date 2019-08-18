WINNING FEELING: Who took out top spots in B2B

WINNING FEELING: New Zealander Jodi Dobson won the open ladies category in the tenth anniversary Botanic to Bridge fun run. INSET: Jack powell took out the open mens category and was first to cross the line for the whole event.

WINNING FEELING: New Zealander Jodi Dobson won the open ladies category in the tenth anniversary Botanic to Bridge fun run. INSET: Jack powell took out the open mens category and was first to cross the line for the whole event. Matt Taylor GLA180819B2BRUN

THERE'S nothing like that winning feeling, and for one runner at this years Botanic to Bridge she had to travel across the ditch to enjoy it.

New Zealander Jodi Dobson took out honours for the open ladies 8km race in its tenth anniversary celebration, all while on holiday from overseas.

Recording a time of 32:32, Jodi finished with a surprising result from what was her first run in Australia.

"My brother and I thought we'd give it a go, my cousins are doing it as well so why not," she said.

"We've got a lot of hills in New Zealand so with this course being flat, I was quite fast, I just kept up with some of the guys and went for it.

"I've got no watch or anything, so I was just sticking with one of them and I just winged it pretty much."

Jodi's nearest competitor in the open category finished two minutes 26 seconds behind.

She was only seven minutes and three seconds behind first placed Jack Powell in the open men's run.

A Tannum Sands resident since moving from Melbourne in January, Jack was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 25 minutes and 29 seconds.

With high hopes for running well at the event, Jack held the lead for much of the race.

"I've been aiming for this race for a while so it feels good to get the win," he said.

"I really enjoyed it, (the event is) really well run and it's a nice course.

"Me and Ben Reid went out pretty hard at the start and I took the lead at around the two kilometre mark, and I just pushed on from their hoping nobody would catch me."

The Gladstone Ports Corporation fun run had a strong turnout with over 3800 registrations prior to the event.

Jodi and Jack took home $800 each for winning 8km open categories.