Winners of national Indigenous art awards revealed

The winners of the National Aborigina and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards have been announced in Darwin tonight.

A PEACEFUL moment in time, travelling 300km/h on a bullet train, allowed Yirrkala woman Siena Stubbs the chance to stop and reflect just three days after the death of her grandmother.

Her time-lapse video filmed on board the Shinkansen bullet train from Nagoya to Kyoto has won the Telstra Multimedia Award at the National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art Awards tonight.

The night's major prize, for the 2020 Telstra Art Award, went to Fitzroy Crossing artist Ngarralja Tommy May for his work Wirrkanja.

As well as Ms Stubbs, other category winners from the NT were Adrian Jangala Robertson (Telstra General Painting Award) and Marrnyula Munungurr (Telstra Bark Painting Award). Iluwanti Ken (Telstra Works on Paper Award), Jenna Lee (Wandjuk Marika 3D Memorial Award) and Cecilia Umbagai (Telstra Emerging Artist Award) rounded out the list of winners.

Speaking about her artwork, Ms Stubbs said she had gone into shock after her grandmother's death, wondering whether she could leave her family for a school trip planned for Japan

But she knew it was what her grandmother would have wanted.

After leaving her family in East Arnhem land, flying to Japan and rushing from planes to trains, she finally found some peace and quiet on the bullet train.

"Time just slowed down, even though it's a bullet train and you're going 300km/h," Ms Stubbs said.

"I was sitting on this train and thinking this is a weird occurrence, the fact I'm on this train that's going so fast, yet I'm still."

