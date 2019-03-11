Winners are grinners in shop local and win competition

LUCKY WIN: Nigel Wilkinson won a gift voucher from Halo Hair Studio in The Observer's Shop Local and Win competition.

GLADSTONE residents who have shown their support for local businesses are being rewarded with big wins of their own.

The final prizes for The Observer's Shop Local and Win promotion have been handed out after draws took place throughout the week at Yaralla Sports Club.

Many lucky winners who presented themselves each night have walked away with $50 gift vouchers to selected retailers, some even lucky enough to pick up more than one prize.

Draws have been running from March 1 through to last night where the final prizes were snapped up by eager locals.

Vouchers for the competition have come from a range of local business including fashion retailers, newsagents, gift shops, restaurants and more.

For those who didn't win a prize, there is still plenty of opportunity to get involved with The Observer's current Win $1000 worth of scratchies promotion.

Closing 15 March, make a purchase at any newsagent that stocks The Observer, complete the online entry form at www.gladstoneobserver.com.au and upload and image of the purchase receipt.

Good luck!