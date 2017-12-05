Winners announced for QAL People's Choice award

THE public has spoken and declared its QAL People's Choice award winners for the 2017 Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

The People's Choice award recognises the highest amount of community votes received for an artwork across four categories - Easel Painting, Works on Paper, Three Dimensional and Fibre Work, and Digital Works.

The People's Choice awards received a record number of votes this year, with 1319 people casting their vote.

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum curator Jo Duke said voting in the QAL People's Choice award was vastly different from the Judge's Choice, which was announced on October 14.

"It was absolutely different and it usually is because a judge looks at a lot of different things and often an audience will look at something that just talks directly to them,” she said.

"We know every audience or person brings a different idea or different background when they are looking at artwork.

"It's really interesting even though we had lots of people voting, the people that won had quite minimal amounts because people voted for lots of different things which is understandable.

"We had over 1000 people vote which is extraordinary and they've got to vote in four areas.”

Only one of the four winners were on hand to accept their award, with Annika Swann claiming the Digital Works category.

Annika Swann, Section 4 - Digital Works.

Ms Swann's entry was taken from a car window as she was driving past Lake Awoonga at the Boyne Valley.

"I'm extremely proud for winning and very chuffed - I can't believe it actually,” she said.

"It was a goal of mine to enter this year. I was hoping to get a painting done but didn't have the time.

"I found a photograph I took in July and thought I'd put it in.”

The artworks will be on display at GRAGM until Thursday. Four new exhibitions will be launched on December 15.

Rio Tinto and QAL will continue as major sponsors in 2018.

CATEGORY WINNERS

Easel Painting: Slipway to Heaven by Andrea Chapman

Works on Paper: Indulging the Ego by Jake Thompson

3D and Fibre Work: Screw Relativity by Greg Chapman

Digital Works: Valley Dreaming by Annika Swann.