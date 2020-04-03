Menu
Matt Radford and Laila Mossman at Golden Chicken.
Iconic Gladstone store wins best takeaway

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
GLADSTONE'S beloved chicken takeaway store has taken out the number one spot for the best takeaway in town.

Earlier in the week, The Observer asked readers to vote on the best takeaway in the region, with Golden Chicken topping the list.

Shift manager Laila Mossman said she thought it was the fresh chicken that made it everyone's favourite.

"I think it's nice food. (Owner) Aarin Williams has worked really hard to bring top quality," Laila said.

"We get the chicken in fresh and cook them, and nothing is super processed which is why I think people like Golden Chicken."

Laila said while things have slowed down a little due to coronavirus, there was good support from the community.

"The customers have been really good and following the rules … we're still doing all right," she said.

 

POLL RESULTS

Winner:

Golden Chicken 23%

Runners-up:

MJ'S on Boyne 17%

Clinton Takeaway 15%

Fresh Fix Cafe Gladstone 14%

Dicey's Bar and Grill 10%

