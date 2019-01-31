WINNER: New year, new yard for local green thumb

WINNER: Margaret Wilson won a $1000 Bunnings gift voucher in the New Year, New Yard competition.

TELINA green thumb Margaret Wilson says she nearly dropped the phone when she heard she'd won $1000 in Bunnings gift vouchers this week.

The 81-year-old, great-grandmother-of-six is celebrating after winning the vouchers as part of The Observer's New Year New Yard promotion.

Mrs Wilson said she was thrilled to receive the good news.

"I was on my way home from coming into town after having had a look at the second-hand stores," she said.

"I was on Sun Valley Rd and the phone's ringing in my handbag and I thought I have to pull over because it's the mobile.

"I'd completely forgot that I'd even entered because it was that long ago... and I said to the lady on the phone 'are you sure'."

Mrs Wilson, who still lives independently, is planning to put the money towards upgrading her beloved rose garden, the re-establishment of her veggie garden and helping out her daughter.

Gardening is the retiree's biggest passion and is a skill passed down from her father, which she now shares with her daughter and nine-year-old great grandson.

"We never bought vegetables when we were kids. Dad had them all down the side of the house and when you wanted veggies you just went out and picked what you needed," Mrs Wilson said.

"I'll be glad to be able to get some veggies back in my garden now."

Daughter Susan Henwood, who shares her mum's passion, and has a well-established garden of her own, said the whole family helped Mrs Wilson whenever they could.

"Mum and I, we love to get in our gardens and it's virtually just a chill-out zone," she said.