WINNER: Gladstone’s cutest puppy revealed

WINSTON may look like a character from Lilo and Stitch, but this loveable puppy is not as naughty as his Disney doppelganger.

Trish Lisle and her son Elijah Bennett were surprised when their six-month-old puppy won The Observer’s cutest dog poll, which receieved more than 300 votes.

Elijah said his favourite thing about Winston was his playfulness.

“My partner became a stage-dad when we found out and he was sending the link to all our friends and family,” Ms Lisle said.

Ms Lisle said Winson had brought a lot of light to their family.

Elijah Bennett with Winston who won Gladstone's cutest dog poll.

They got him earlier this year as a 30th birthday present for Ms Lisle’s partner.

“He’s just so loving, he just follows you around the house,” she said.

“He’s a great little companion for everyone in our family.”

Elijah said his favourite thing about Winston was his playfulness.