Winery seeking $750k payout after devastating bushfire

LOOKING FORWARD: Tony McCray reflects on the devastating fire that wiped out his vines. Paul Braven GLA120717WINE

THE owners of Gecko Valley winery near Gladstone were left reeling when a bushfire torched their 7000-vine vineyard in 2011.

But with the end in sight of their six-year battle for compensation, Tony and Coleen McCray have big plans to expand their business into a tourism Mecca within the next two years.

The McCrays recently engaged litigation lawyers in Brisbane and last month served papers on the parties they deemed responsible for the fire that devastated their vineyard.

"After six very frustrating years of trying to be nice and get justice through negotiation we have changed tack," Mr McCray said.

The McCrays have asked for $750,000.

If successful, they will invest the money straight back into the business to better target the growing cruise ship market.

Either way, they're determined to continue.

"It becomes a 10-year plan rather than a two-year plan," Mr McCray said on the possibility of losing the litigation.

Gecko Valley currently has a cafe and hosts jewellery exhibitions, high teas, bridal showers and birthday parties while offering visitors an escape to a rural idyll on 150 acres.

If the McCrays get compensation, (the result of which they estimate will be known in a time-frame of months rather than years), Mr McCray said they will plant a new vineyard on the property.

Crucially, the vineyard will be in a different location. Whereas the old one bordered Police Creek Reserve, the source of the fire, the new site will be in a safer location.

"The new vineyards will be planted behind the house, where I can completely control the fire risk and we'll also establish a wedding chapel (there)," Mr McCray said.

The land behind the house also possesses an old gold mine with an open shaft.

Mr McCray said the property had the potential to appeal to tourists looking for an Aussie bush experience.

Like many tourism ventures they hope to target the cruise ship market, which Mr McCray said was expected to surge when a new cruise ship terminal is built next year.

Their inspiration came from a lost German cruise ship which docked in Gladstone in about 2005.

The ship stopped purely to refuel but the tourists made their way out to Gecko Valley.

"They loved it, getting to see the real Australia, we've held that memory since, people crave what we take for granted," Mr McCray said.

He wants to run tours to showcase five distinct ecosystems on the property, which include riverine rainforest, bloodwood forest and a lake.

"The bloodwood drips from the trees when the sugar gliders come in and scratch the sap," he said.

"The kids used to collect the sap and called them bush rubies, they look like a gemstone, very pretty."

The site also supports a number of bush tucker plants including sandpaper fig (which tastes similar to the figs we buy) and cocky apples (bitter fruit, but beautiful when flowering).

Tourists will get to experience the features of the land, and also to interact with a range of traditionally farmed animals.

"Rather than starting a primary production business, it'd be more a demonstration farm, so people from the big city can see those animals," Mr McCray said.

But to capitalise on the property fully and to turn it into their dream as quickly as possible, the McCrays need the compensation to come through.

Mr McCray said they want to seal roads on the property, install fencing, establish the new vineyard and dig out the underneath of their property to form a wine cellar.

"We don't want anyone's reputation damaged, we don't want anyone hurt by it, we just need to recover our losses and move on," he said.