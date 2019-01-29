Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Estate, Riesling, 2018.
Estate, Riesling, 2018. Jay Heifetz for Bottleshots Phot
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Winemaker knows his way around a riesling

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
28th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rob Diletti, owner and winemaker at Castle Rock Estate in the Great Southern region of Western Australia, has forged a name for himself as a "riesling wrangler”.

Two of his four rieslings claimed multiple trophies and gold medals at Perth Royal Wine Show, Royal Melbourne Wine Show and Wine Show of Western Australia last year.

ESTATE, RIESLING, 2018

Subtle, delicate white rocks and soft white blossoms. Exquisitely textured, precise palate. Light citrus with a crisp, juicy green apple acid profile. The tail trails long. Persistence and balance in lockstep. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 11.5%

Skywalk, Riesling, 2018.
Skywalk, Riesling, 2018. Jay Heifetz for Bottleshots Phot

SKYWALK, RIESLING, 2018

Named after the suspended walkway around the Castle Rock landmark in the Porongurup National Park. Aromatic, juicy lime fruit on the nose with a flavour packed, yet tight, palate. Food friendly with a fine chalky grip. A steal at the price. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $20 Alc: 11%

Great Southern, Shiraz, 2015.
Great Southern, Shiraz, 2015. Jay Heifetz for Bottleshots Phot

GREAT SOUTHERN, SHIRAZ, 2015

Here's proof they make quality red wine too. Almost four years of age and still fresh. Plenty of spices: black pepper, vanilla bean, pipe tobacco and clove over plum and chocolate. Ripe, bright and ready to go. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $30 Alc: 13.5%

vinonotebook.com

castle rock estate regan drew riesling rob diletti western australia wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    premium_icon Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    News FIND out what crime is most common in your suburb and what time its more likely to occur, revealed by Queensland Police data.

    Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    premium_icon Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    News Man, 21, jailed for being found with stolen war medals

    How a warm lunch box could affect your children's health

    premium_icon How a warm lunch box could affect your children's health

    Parenting The Heart Foundation explains why lunch boxes should be cool.

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
    How you can help your children ease in to school routines

    premium_icon How you can help your children ease in to school routines

    News "After the holidays it is hard work for everyone.”

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM