Menu
Login
The wine was recalled over a packaging fault.
The wine was recalled over a packaging fault.
News

Wine recall over glass fragment fears

23rd Jun 2021 7:51 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM

A brand of red wine has been recalled over fears the bottle may contain fragments of glass due to a packaging fault.

The Food Standards Authority Australia issued the urgent recall on Tuesday for Zilzie Wines’ Meraki Shiraz 2020 vintage (750ml).

“The recall is due to the presence of foreign matter (glass) from a packaging fault,” the food authority said.

“Food products containing glass may cause injury if consumed.”

Meraki Shiraz 2020 vintage has been recalled over glass fears. Picture: Food Standards Authority
Meraki Shiraz 2020 vintage has been recalled over glass fears. Picture: Food Standards Authority

The product was available to purchase from Liquor Stax outlets across NSW, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

Its relevant date marking is lot number L20259.

Consumers have been warned not drink the product and return it for a full refund.

For further information call Zilzie Wines on 1800 718 500.

Originally published as Wine recall over glass fragment fears

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Power station claws its way back a month after explosion

        Premium Content Power station claws its way back a month after explosion

        News A month after a catastrophic explosion at Callide Power Station in Biloela wiped out power to much of Queensland, progress is gradually being made on restoring...

        Planned burn of Boyne Island bushland

        Premium Content Planned burn of Boyne Island bushland

        News Some residences in Boyne Island may be impacted by smoke as the result of a...

        Innocent image marks major milestone for Biloela girls

        Premium Content Innocent image marks major milestone for Biloela girls

        News For the first time in years, the two young girls have been spotted out and about in...

        Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        Premium Content Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        News Central Queensland venues have united to raise money for men’s health.