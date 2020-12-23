Wine for breakfast wasn’t a good idea

A Gladstone woman’s decision to have wine for breakfast turned out to be a bad one when she was caught driving over the legal limit.

Jacqueline Evelyn Harris, 55, was pulled over on November 29 on the Dawson Highway where she blew 0.077.

Harris told police she drank one-and-a-half coffee cups of wine that morning.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 the reason Harris had drank the wine was because she had been staying at a friend’s house and was unable to get any tea or coffee.

“She just had a drink of what was around which was wine,” Ms Wierland said.

Harris pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for a month.

