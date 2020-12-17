Wine cellar and basketball court: $1M mansion hits market

Located in Beecher, 53 Siding Rd is listed for $1,095,000.

Located in Beecher, 53 Siding Rd is listed for $1,095,000.

A MASSIVE million dollar mansion has hit the Gladstone market boasting resort-style living and complete privacy.

The five bedroom, two bathroom home is situated on 10 acres and has been designed for the Queensland lifestyle.

It features multiple alfresco living zones such as a covered patio with a built-in barbecue, two pizza ovens, basketball area, a solar-heated pool and outdoor spa.

The home also features a wine cellar, wood-burning fireplace, built-in lofts in three bedrooms, bar and a full sized pool table in the games room.

LJ Hooker property specialist Bevan Rose said the “massive” home took two years to build and was sold to a doctor and his family.

Mr Rose said the family owned the property for 29 years and was selling to be closer to their family on the Sunshine Coast.

“They raised their three children in that house, and now they are just retired and moving on to be closer to their children and grandchildren,” he said.

“It’s a very peaceful and amazing property.”

The property also features pristine gardens including a chook pen and veggie garden and is a 12-minute drive from town.