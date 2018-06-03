Wine, beer and rum bottles to be buried under Gladstone

GLASS TO DUST: the new crushed glass storage and blending area at Benaraby Landfill

HAVE you ever wanted to know where your beer, wine or rum bottles end up when you drop it into your recycling bin?

Every year 1500 tonnes of Gladstone's glass is taken to Rockhampton for recycling.

But that's about to change.

Gladstone Regional Council's Manager of Waste Services Shane Coleman says all of our glass bottles and jars will be recycled through the Benaraby landfill in the near future.

"Council made the decision last year to approve construction of a glass recycling area,' he said.

"Your bottles will be bought here, crushed into powder and stockpiled in one of the newly built bays.

"When we get enough material we'll bring in a load of sand and blend it on the concrete pad to make a medium which can be used for bedding material or backfilling trenches."

Mr Coleman said a technical team were currently working on the best ratio's for the sand and glass mixture.

"We're hoping there'll be a higher ratio of glass to sand," he said.

"And the material can also be used to make concrete and cinder blocks.

"It's a good cost saving exercise as we're no longer trucking our recyclable glass to Rockhampton.

"Plus now your jam jars, wine, beer and rum bottles will be contributing to the continuing development of our region."