Windy conditions expected to ease

WINDY conditions experienced throughout the week are expected to ease, bringing warm, sunny weather in time for the weekend.

According to Bureau of Meteorology data, wind gusts reached upwards of 50km/h during the week.

Gladstone Radar recorded its strongest gust of 57km/h yesterday afternoon at 1.25pm.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said there was a strong wind warning in place for Capricornia waters yesterday but today winds eased to 37-46km/h.

“Tomorrow they will continue to ease to 10-15 knots (18-28km/h) and by the weekend it should be pretty close to 10 knots (18km/h),” Mr Majchrowski said.

“It looks like a pretty good weekend – partly cloudy with a chance of a possible shower out on the water.”

On Saturday, temperatures will reach about 27C, dropping to 18C overnight.

Sunday is expected to be warmer with 29C forecast, dropping to 18C at night.

“After the weekend, things will be cooling off a touch,” Mr Majchrowski said.