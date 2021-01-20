Windy conditions ahead for Gladstone’s coast

Wet weather and strong winds are forecast for Gladstone.

Wet weather and strong winds are forecast for Gladstone, as a system that has caused widespread downpours in the state’s south is on the move.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Felim Hanniffy said the strong winds Gladstone experienced on Wednesday was caused by a south-easterly surge which drenched parts of south-east Queensland on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Hanniffy said Gladstone would experience increased winds on Wednesday afternoon and evening as this surge moved north.

“Gladstone will have increased wind over the water particularly this afternoon and evening as that surge moves north,” Mr Hanniffy said.

“This surge will push ex-cyclone Kimi even further north over the northern peninsula.”

On Wednesday morning, BOM released a strong wind warning for Sunshine Coast waters, Gold Coast waters and Cairns, Capricornia and Fraser Island coasts.

Boaties were urged to remain cautious during these windy conditions.

Mr Hanniffy said the Gladstone region would experience scattered showers heading into the weekend.

“There are a few showers here and now as that south-easterly moves up today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday),” he said.

“As of tomorrow, showers will contract back to the coastal fringes.”

Forecast for the rest of the week:

Rest of Wednesday

Max 31. Partly cloudy. Medium 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h.

Thursday

Min 22 Max 30. Partly cloudy. Slight 30 per cent chance of a shower. Winds south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h tending easterly in the morning.

Friday

Min 21 Max 30

Mostly sunny. Winds south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending easterly 20 to 25 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening.

Saturday

Min 23 Max 30

Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning.

Sunday

Min 22 Max 30

Partly cloudy. Slight 30 per cent chance of a shower. Winds east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h.