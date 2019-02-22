Windscreen repairer goes above and beyond to help ill woman

Peter Barb from O'Brien Glass Gladstone was replacing Kelly-Anne Lucey's windscreen when she began to feel ill, with Peter calling an ambulance and staying with her to keep her calm.

PETER Barb says anyone would have reacted the same way when he helped a woman who was suffering symptoms similar to that of a heart attack.

Mr Barb, leading hand at O'Briens Autoglass, was replacing Kelly-Anne Lucey's car windscreen when the Gladstone mother fell ill.

Ms Lucey had driven her car to the bottom of her driveway for Mr Barb to work on.

Sharing the story with The Observer to thank Mr Barb, she said when she walked up the steep, long driveway she felt dizzy, short of breath and numb down both arms.

After calling her fiance to tell him she wasn't feeling well she sat down and tried to relax. Unable to calm down, Ms Lucey called Mr Barb and told him she wasn't feeling well, so he ran up the steep driveway to check on her.

"I dropped what I was doing and ran up that steep hill," he said.

"After coming out of medical issues myself I found out how hard and steep that hill was.

"It was overwhelming at the time, I didn't know what to expect or what was happening."

Ms Lucey, who has previously worked with the Australian Army, said after having her own First Aid experience she realised something was not right with how she was feeling.

She was thankful Mr Barb was there when he was, because he had arrived earlier than expected for the windscreen replacement.

"After I walked up into the garage I instantly felt light headed, my heart started palpitating really quickly and I felt numb up both sides of my arms," she said.

"I had some quite heavy breathing, it felt like I was having a heart attack."

Mr Barb checked Ms Lucey's pulse and spoke to her about her symptoms and called an ambulance.

After assessment by paramedics Ms Lucey was taken to hospital.

Mr Barb was humble about his actions, telling The Observer anyone in the same situation would have done the same.

The 52-year-old has worked for O'Briens for 24 years but recently had some time off while he battled prostate cancer.

"I'm a supporter to anyone out there, I'd take the shirt off my back for anybody," he said.

"Kelly is a lovely lady and she had a bit of a problem, anybody would have done the exact same thing for her."

Ms Lucey said she was undergoing tests to determine what happened on Tuesday, but she was relieved to find out it was not a heart attack.