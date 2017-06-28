Windows smashed in break and enter, theft of Gladstone home

IT SEEMS a coin thief is on the loose in the Gladstone region after a break and enter and theft overnight.

Police were called to a residence on Lyons St, near Oaka and Breslin St, after reports the home had been broken into sometime between 9.30-10pm.

The unknown number of offender/s smashed a window to get inside the house, a Gladstone police sergeant said.

The only thing taken from the house was an unknown amount of coins.

Police are investigating, and are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.