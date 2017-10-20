TRAGIC: 'Window of survivability' passes for fishermen

The police vessel convoy being loaded with divers and equipment.

The police vessel convoy being loaded with divers and equipment. Chris Lees

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

ALTHOUGH the "window of survivability" has passed, the search for six missing men off the Seventeen Seventy coast continues today.

Expert advice is the "window of survivability" has passed, and the search and rescue mission has now transitioned into the recovery phase.

This advice has been passed on to the family of the six men.

Police leave to search for missing men: Six men are still missing off the 1770 coast, the search is resuming this morning.

Officers from the dive squad arrived in Gladstone yesterday and will be deployed as part of the search today, as weather conditions have improved.

Ruben McDornan, the man who was rescued earlier this week, is helping police with the search.

Astonishing tale of survival

Today's search involves 12 water vessels, a helicopter and a number of vehicles patrolling the shoreline in the search area.

Debris has begun to wash up on beaches from Gladstone and over the next week, may continue to wash up in the area, and as far north as Yeppoon.

Anyone walking on the beach who locates debris or personal items that may belong to the missing crew is asked to take a photo of it, capture GPS coordinates with their smart phone and, if possible, take the item home and secure it.

Once the item is secure, phone Policelink on 131 444 to arrange the property to be collected by police.