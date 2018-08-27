Window of Gladstone MP's office smashed

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher worries a few "bad eggs” are ruining the region's reputation after his office window was smashed.

A resident reported the damage, to Mr Butcher's Philip St office, to Gladstone Police yesterday morning.

Police are not taking the situation lightly with fingerprint marks taken and fresh graffiti analysed.

Mr Butcher said he did not believe it was politically motivated.

He said his twin brother Wayne, a Gladstone Police officer, had noticed an increase in break-ins recently.

"The damage didn't make a statement, it was a smaller window that wasn't obvious,” he said.

"My main concern was that there is laptops and plasma televisions inside.

"We have the whole place under security and alarms would've gone off if they had entered the building.

Mr Butcher said it was a few bad eggs ruining the reputation of a wonderful community.

"We've seen a spike over the past couple of days and it is most likely kids misbehaving,” he said.

"It's not the way our community operates.

"It was reassuring the someone noticed it and reported it.”