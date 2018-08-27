Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAD EGGS: MP Glen Butcher is dissapointed
BAD EGGS: MP Glen Butcher is dissapointed Glen Butcher
News

Window of Gladstone MP's office smashed

Hannah Sbeghen
by
27th Aug 2018 7:12 AM

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher worries a few "bad eggs” are ruining the region's reputation after his office window was smashed.

A resident reported the damage, to Mr Butcher's Philip St office, to Gladstone Police yesterday morning.

Police are not taking the situation lightly with fingerprint marks taken and fresh graffiti analysed.

Mr Butcher said he did not believe it was politically motivated.

He said his twin brother Wayne, a Gladstone Police officer, had noticed an increase in break-ins recently.

"The damage didn't make a statement, it was a smaller window that wasn't obvious,” he said.

"My main concern was that there is laptops and plasma televisions inside.

"We have the whole place under security and alarms would've gone off if they had entered the building.

Mr Butcher said it was a few bad eggs ruining the reputation of a wonderful community.

"We've seen a spike over the past couple of days and it is most likely kids misbehaving,” he said.

"It's not the way our community operates.

"It was reassuring the someone noticed it and reported it.”

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Lease puts Gladstone's bowls club expansion on back-burner

    Lease puts Gladstone's bowls club expansion on back-burner

    News Gladstone Bowls Club disappointed by Council lease decision with offer much less than expected.

    Gladstone man's mobility chair taken for joy ride and dumped

    Gladstone man's mobility chair taken for joy ride and dumped

    News The father of two relies on the $9000 mobility chair daily

    Amazing video: Mt Larcom boarding kennel property on market

    Amazing video: Mt Larcom boarding kennel property on market

    News EVER wanted to quit your job, escape to the countryside?

    Auckland St car race turns ugly with one person in hospital

    Auckland St car race turns ugly with one person in hospital

    News A 26-YEAR-OLD female driver was transported to Gladstone hospital

    • 27th Aug 2018 8:17 AM

    Local Partners