Welcoming Intercultural Neighbour's Project Officer Elmira Esfahan speaks to media during the visit of Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman in Gladstone.
News

Win win situation for WIN

Gregory Bray
by
31st May 2018 4:30 AM

IT'S difficult enough to find work for most people, but it's even harder for anyone newly arrived to Gladstone from other countries.

Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Project Officer Elmira Esfahani said that's why WIN was so important to the success of newly arrived Gladstone residents.

"The courses we run have been building up the confidence of the people who are new to our community,” she said.

"They come from many different backgrounds and the language barrier is something that can stop them from contributing to the community.”

WIN was named yesterday as a finalist in the Queensland Training Awards for their work in helping peole from culturally diverse backgrounds integrate into their new communities.

"We've provided courses like the Certificate 3 in Individual Support for several years and we'll keep running it,” Ms Esfahani said.

Ms Esfahani said WIN has a number of programmes and courses on offer, many of them free.

"We have playgroups, a youth group, computer classes, language lessons and are able to assess people's qualifications and experience and help them connect with the right organisations which can help them get work,” she said.

"It really helps them a lot, and this award has meant a lot to us.”

For more information about WIN visit their website.

gladstone training and skills development welcoming intercultural neighbours
Gladstone Observer

