WIN named a finalist at the Queensland Training Awards

STANDING OUT: Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours project officer Dana Iwanicki and director Natalia Muszkat with last year's award as a regional finalist at the Queensland Training Awards. Liana Walker

FOR the second consecutive year Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours is a regional finalist at the Queensland Training Awards.

The group is a finalist in the Community Training Initiative of the Year category for their Skilling Central Queensland which trains participants in retail and hospitality.

Project officer Dana Iwanicki said it was indicative that the program was doing something right.

"Obviously they look at outcome factors, how many have found employment,” she said.

"We have 55 participants, we had the program engaged around Gladstone and Rockhampton.

"We had 100 per cent completion rate in the program.”

Of those who completed the course, 55 per cent went on to find employment while 30 per cent went on to further education or went back to school.

She said she also believed the group working with disadvantaged people was what made it a stand out.

"WINs focus is on culturally or linguistically diverse people women or youth and mature aged people,” she said.

"In the retail program half of our participants came from a culturally diverse background.

"They can see we're servicing community needs.”

Last year WIN was also named as a finalist in the same category and the year prior they were in the top five.

"It goes to show our services are doing their jobs,” Ms Iwanicki said. "The training programs are working well and we're delivering the outcomes that we should.

"It's a great benefit for the community, it gives people training so they can look at future careers.”

The Central Queensland Regional Final for the Queensland training awards will be held in Rockhampton on July 20.