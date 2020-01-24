WIN keeping regions in news cycle

BUSH ISSUES THAT MATTER: Peter Gleeson’s program Sky News Across Australia with Peter Gleeson will launch on Monday as part of Sky News on WIN’s regional-focused coverage for 2020. Photo: Sky News.

REGIONAL Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on WIN debuts its new program line-up next week.

Veteran media commentator and journalist Peter Gleeson joins a host of new and exclusive faces on the anchor line-up that will headline the 2020 broadcast schedule, covering everything from local bulletins to national affairs.

Premiering Monday at 7pm AEDT, Sky News Across Australia with Peter Gleeson will delve into the issues that matter to people in the bush, ranging from water security to jobs and infrastructure, and keep Federal and State politicians to account on behalf of the regions.

The weeknight program will feature breaking news updates from WIN bureaus across the country and a region-focused weather forecast.

From 6am AEDT weekdays, Headline News will bring fresh headlines across news, sport and weather to regional audiences every 15 minutes.

Political reporters Tom Connell and Annelise Nielsen will broadcast live from Canberra during AM Agenda at 10am AEDT - Australia's only weekday morning program dedicated to political news coverage.

Each night, the prime time line-up will rotate to new commentators and programs, including Kenny on Media with Chis Kenny (Mondays at 8pm), Jones and Credlin with Alan Jones and Peta Credlin (Tuesdays at 8pm) and Chris Smith Tonight with Chris Smith (Thursdays at 8pm), plus many more.

Sky News on WIN broadcasts on Channel 58 in Northern NSW and Channel 83 across all other WIN areas.

Visit wintv.com.au/tvguide for a full list of programs on Sky News on WIN.