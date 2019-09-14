Win a trip to Heron Island and make a difference

Members of the Cancer Council Gladstone branch have announced that tickets are now available for their Pink Ribbon Breakfast on October 11. Pictured: Yaralla Sports Club CEO Will Schroeder, Elaine McIntosh, Ros Newberry, Lesley King, Del Jordan, Irene Currell and Aldesta Hotels and Resorts sales manager Karen Sweeney

IF YOU want to go in the running to win a trip to Heron Island and raise money for a good cause, buying a ticket in this raffle is the way to do it.

Tickets for the annual Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone branch’s Pink Ribbon Breakfast and raffle are available now.

Chairwoman Ros Newberry said the funds would go towards cancer research and patient care services.

Mrs Newberry said the branch was grateful for the club’s donation of the venue and also the generosity of Aldesta Hotels and Resorts, which donated the Heron Island trip.

The Pink Ribbon Breakfast will be held at Yaralla Sports Club from 7-9am on October 11.

Tickets and table bookings are available from My State Bank at Stocklands Shopping Centre, T-Leaf Clothing and Coastline Fashion in Tannum Sands.

Tickets are $40 each.

To purchase raffle tickets, phone Ros Newberry on 0418 761 708.