Win a spot on Capricorn Rescue chopper

Get your business logo on the side of the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter by becoming a corporate member before September 18.

BUSINESSES have the chance to get their logo emblazoned on the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter with a new competition to join the Rescue300 club worth $30,000.

Any business which becomes a member of RACQ Capricorn Rescue before September 18 will go in the running to win a sponsor-level size sticker on the lifesaving helicopters.

Community engagement officer Kim Moss said becoming a Rescue300 member had several advantages, plus the goodwill of supporting a service that touched the lives of so many Central Queenslanders.

“Most of us know someone who has needed our services and it is important that we work together to help keep more than 300,000 people in our community safe, across an extensive area of 350,000 sq km,” she said.

To operate the helicopters, which average one mission a day, costs about $10.3 million annually.

The Queensland Government contributes significant funding, but every year RACQ Capricorn Rescue must raise about $4.2 million to continue to save the lives of Central Queenslanders.

To cover its annual costs, RACQ Capricorn Rescue reaches out to businesses like Cassidy Hospitality Group’s Empire Apartment Hotel.

A past Rescue300 club winner, the group’s CEO Grant Cassidy said the membership was tax deductible and helped save lives.

“In life and death situations it’s comforting to know the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” he said.

“I encourage all businesses in CQ to join the Rescue300 club or support the service in whatever way you can.”

RACQ Capricorn Rescue completes missions including, but not limited to, retrievals from outlying hospitals, primary attendance at accident scenes as well as search and rescue activities.

Almost 40 per cent of operating costs must be raised via valuable partnerships, sponsors, events and donations from the communities the organisation services.

Businesses interested in joining the Rescue300 Club can contact community engagement officer, Kim Moss, on 49229093 or kimm@chrs.org.au for more information.

