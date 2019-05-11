Win a free cruise for you and five friends

WHILE it was once the domain of fun-loving singles and retirees, families are increasingly opting for a holiday on the high seas, with cruise companies going above and beyond to entice them with a seemingly endless list of activities for guests to occupy their days.

Stopping in ports at luxurious destination such as Sydney, Noumea, Isle of Pines, Lifou Island, Mystery Island and Vila, guests have the opportunity to explore new cultures, but there's no shortage of fun to be had on board either.

Child-free time

While families are at the heart of most cruise experiences, the on-board kids' club means parents can grab some quiet time at the adults-only pool lounge, Serenity, and there are also late-night shows and piano bar singalongs reserved for adults.

Grab a plate

Cruises are known for their never-ending buffets. The prospect of having so many food options available will win over even the fussiest eaters. With a wide variety of cuisines available, from Mexican and sushi to a steakhouse and ice-creamery, even fussy eaters won't be left feeling hungry.

Entertainment

Carnival Spirit alone has about 50 entertainers from around the world, proving that keeping guests entertained is serious business. With daily activities on board such as trivia, bingo and karaoke, you'll also find a giant waterslide, dedicated tequila bar, dive-in movies and fitness centre to fill your days while on cruise time.

Fun for the whole family

The old adage that happy kids make for happy parents is never truer than on a cruise - and never easier. Family-friendly cruises offer a range of activities kids can do with parents or without.

