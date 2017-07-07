Win a fantastic holiday at Fraser Island

HOW would you like to spend a couple of days at Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island?

The Observer is giving 10 readers the chance to win two nights' accommodation for two people at Kingfisher Bay which includes return passenger ferry transfer to and from Kingfisher Bay.

The resort is the gateway to the World Heritage wilderness of Fraser Island, its ancient rainforest, spectacular fresh-water lakes and famous 75-Mile Beach.

If you would like to relax and experience the tranquillity of tree-covered dunes on the edge of the calm waters of the Great Sandy Strait and go boating, fishing, swimming, bush walking and four-wheel driving, or just enjoy the magnificent and natural beauty of the island, then this holiday package is for you.

Not only a magnificent facility for people of all ages, Kingfisher Bay Resort was this year voted the Best Qld Resort Reception Venue for the fourth year in a row at the prestigious Queensland Bridal Industry Academy awards in Brisbane.

The winners were judged by 5690 newlyweds, who had ranked and evaluated the quality, service, value for money, and attitude of staff of 513 wedding businesses.

To enter this competition, just complete the entry form published in The Observer on Saturday and placed in an envelope marked Win a Holiday at Kingfisher Bay.

Completed entry forms are to be mailed to The Observer, Box 351, Gladstone 4680 or placed in the entry box at our office, 130 Auckland St in Gladstone.

Winners will be drawn on Monday, August 7.

All winners will be notified by phone and a public notice will also be in The Observer on Tuesday August 8.

Terms and conditions to this competition are available on The Observer website and front counter.