Win $100k by landing Lake Awoonga tagged barra

The catch of a lifetime could be reeled in at Lake Awoonga next month when a $100,000 tagged barramundi is released as part of “the world’s biggest fishing competition” – The Pirtek Fishing Challenge.

The “catch” is, you must land “the one” of five tagged barramundis released into the lake prior to the competition weekend, April 17 and 18, with the $100k tag.

The potentially life-changing opportunity comes courtesy of the partnership between Pirtek Gladstone, the Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited GAPDL, BCF and the Gladstone Area Water Board.

Dubbed “the world’s biggest fishing competition”, the annual Pirtek Challenge is raising valuable funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

To secure the $100k prize, the barramundi will need to be caught and identified during the competition hours, Queensland’s official sunrise and sunset, on 17-18 April 2021.

Pirtek Fishing Challenge director, former international rally car ace Michael Guest, encouraged everyone to try to hook the $100k barramundi.

“It’s great to see organisations like GAPDL and BCF getting behind the Challenge in such a big way,” Mr Guest said.

“Barramundi have been a target fish in the Challenge over the past few years but having $100,000 up for grabs at Lake Awoonga takes it to another level.

“Even if you don’t catch the $100K fish we have some great prizes for lucky anglers in both junior and senior categories for barramundi in Queensland.

Fisherwoman Bonnie Keogh before a previous fishing competition. Note: Cash is not secured to fish, nor is it advised to fish like this.

“The event has $240,000 in cash and prizes to be given away nationally on 17 – 18 April.”

GAPDL CEO Gus Stedman said the competition would see some of the nations best anglers trying to catch the $100k barramundi.

“GAPDL are delighted to add an additional element locally to the Pirtek Fishing challenge with the tagged barramundi and we are extremely fortunate to have gained the support of BCF Pirtek Gladstone, Gladstone Area Water Board and ARMA Insurance Gladstone.

“This event will further enhance the Gladstone region as a fishing paradise for anglers of all skill levels.

“The board of GAPDL are confident that this event will become an annual event to compliment all of the region’s existing events.”

Competitors who register for the competition will receive a 2021 Pirtek Fishing Challenge brag mat.

If a competitor does not receive a Pirtek Fishing Challenge 2021 brag mat in time for the

competition, they may use an alternative brag mat, or a Pirtek Fishing Challenge brag mat

from a previous year.

All fish measured and photographed on the Pirtek Fishing Challenge brag mat must be

positioned with the nose of the fish at the “0” marker and the dorsal fin pointing towards the top of the mat.

Fish with the tail to the “0” marker will be excluded from the competition.

Any evidence of fish being killed after the photograph has been taken will see that fish

ineligible for the competition.

Any fish deemed to be dead or unable to be released by the organisers will be ineligible.

To get involved register online for the 2021 Pirtek Fishing Challenge, then register on the events section of the GAPDL website for the barramundi competition.

