Looking to get away? Win $1000 for your dream trip

WANT to escape the heat?

We don't blame you, and we're happy to help with your plans to flee.

Would a $1000 Flight Centre gift card help?

We do know though, that many people from Gladstone Region love the heat.

So if you don't want to get away right now, we're happy if you use the $1000 voucher, should you win it, to start planning your mid-winter break.

That's right, we have a $1000 travel voucher available to one of our readers. There's no catch, all you have to do is go online and enter.

 

Imagine spending this winter in the South Pacific, or would you prefer an idyllic time in New Zealand.

Maybe you've always wanted to see London, Paris or New York.

Or does the hustle and bustle of Asia do it for you?

Where you go is up to you. The Observer and Flight Centre just want to help you get there.

The competition is open from today, February 19, to Sunday March 4.

We'll be drawing the lucky winner on March 5.

Doesn't that Christmas break seem ages ago?

And Easter is still so far off.

You don't need to wait to plan your next getaway, with The Observer here to help.

All you have to do is go here (or click on the big tags on this page) and fill out your details.

Then just start dreaming.

 

