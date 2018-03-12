WIN 1 OF 6 LUXURY HOLIDAYS!
DID someone say, holiday?
Yep - we did! Better yet, we said 'free holiday' and one of six could be yours.
In what is potentially our best giveaway ever, we have six luxury GET LUXE holidays up for grabs, plus seven $1,500 GET LUXE gift vouchers.
The all-inclusive holiday packages include return flights, accommodation and exclusive LUXE UPS like buffet breakfasts, private car transfers, dinner vouchers, exclusive hotel club access and even free massages.
Here's the line-up:
- 7 nights on Norwegian Cruise Line exploring the islands of Hawaii
- 5-night stay at the InterContinental, Koh Samui
- 3-night stay at the InterContinental, Singapore
- 3-night stay at the Peppers on Point, New Zealand
- 5-night stay at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai
- 5-night stay at the Marriott in Waikiki, Hawaii
What really sweetens the deal is that entering is so easy. Buy a copy of The Observer and the Sunday Mail/Sunday Telegraph from today until Tuesday March 20 and find the daily code word. Then head online to www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/GetLuxe to be in the draw.
Enter as many times as you like, but you'll need a new code word each day.
The competition opened with the Sunday Mail/Sunday Telegraph yesterday and closes March 20. Winners will be drawn on March 27.
Head to www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/GetLuxe for more information.
CLICK HERE for competition FAQ's
CLICK HERE for full competition Terms and Conditions.
Hawaii
Explore the Islands of Hawaii onboard Norwegian Cruise Line Pride of America Cruise
- 7 nights on board Pride of America in an upgraded mid ship Inside Cabin embarking Saturday 4 August 2018
- Return flights from Sydney to Honolulu
- All meals in complimentary dining venues whilst on board
- Selected non-alcoholic beverages, on board activities, and entertainment
- Specialty Dining Package: Your choice of 3 dining additional dining options at selected restaurants (if you want to include: The Supper Club, For the Record, Ocean Blue, Bayamo, Cirque Dreams and Illusionarium, Sushi Bar, Pincho Tapas Bar and Raw Bar)
- All Port Taxes & Charges Included
- Pre-paid Gratuities on-board included
- Sail Date: 4 August 2018
Thailand
InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam, Thailand
- Package Inclusions based on 2 people
- 5 nights in a Resort Classic Panoramic Ocean View Room
- Full service return flights with Singapore Airlines and Silk Air
- Private car one way transfer return
- Buffet Breakfast daily per person
- 1 x Cocktail per person per day
- 60 minute massage per person
- 1 x Dinner per person
- 1 x Lunch per person
- 20% discount on spa
- Travel Period: Until 30 November 18
- Blackout: 27 - 30 April 18
Singapore
InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay
- Package Inclusions based on 2 people
- 3 nights in a Club Studio
- Full service return flights with Singapore Airlines including luggage
- Private hotel check-in and check-out
- Personalised stay experience
- Complimentary local calls
- Complimentary pressing of two pieces of attire upon arrival.
- Exclusive access to the 24-hour Club InterContinental Lounge with alfresco terrace
- Breakfast and a-la- carte dishes from 6:30am to 10:30am
- Afternoon Tea served from 2:00pm to 4:00pm
- Evening cocktails and hors d'oeuvres from 6:00pm to 8:00pm
- Light refreshments available all day
- Travel Period - Until 30 November 18
- Blackout - 14 September 18 - 16 September 18 inclNew Zealand
New Zealand
- Peppers on the Point - Lake Rotorua, New Zealand
- Package Inclusions based on 2 people
- 3 nights in a Lodge Suite
- Return flights to Auckland from Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane.
- 4 day car hire leaving Auckland
- Breakfast with a-la- carte dish options daily per person
- Full fare dinner on 1 night for two people
- ½ hour massage per person
- Bottle of Volcanic hills wine on arrival
- Box of local Scilla Chocolates
- Travel Period - 01 April 18 - 30 November 18
- Blackouts Subject to availability
- Inlined recurring inline 36268
Dubai
- JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
- Package Inclusions based on 2 people
- 5 nights in a Deluxe Sea View Room
- Return Economy Class airfares to Dubai from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide or Perth
- Daily Buffet Breakfast
- Travel Period - Until 30 November 18
Hawaii
- Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa
- Package Inclusions based on 2 people
- 5 night stay in an Ocean View room at Waikiki Beach Marriott
- Return flights to Honolulu from Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane
- Daily breakfast
- Return airport transfers
- Travel Period - Until 30 November 18