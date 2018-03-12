WIN 1 OF 6 LUXURY HOLIDAYS!

DID someone say, holiday?

Yep - we did! Better yet, we said 'free holiday' and one of six could be yours.

In what is potentially our best giveaway ever, we have six luxury GET LUXE holidays up for grabs, plus seven $1,500 GET LUXE gift vouchers.

The all-inclusive holiday packages include return flights, accommodation and exclusive LUXE UPS like buffet breakfasts, private car transfers, dinner vouchers, exclusive hotel club access and even free massages.

Here's the line-up:

7 nights on Norwegian Cruise Line exploring the islands of Hawaii

5-night stay at the InterContinental, Koh Samui

3-night stay at the InterContinental, Singapore

3-night stay at the Peppers on Point, New Zealand

5-night stay at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai

5-night stay at the Marriott in Waikiki, Hawaii

What really sweetens the deal is that entering is so easy. Buy a copy of The Observer and the Sunday Mail/Sunday Telegraph from today until Tuesday March 20 and find the daily code word. Then head online to www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/GetLuxe to be in the draw.

Enter as many times as you like, but you'll need a new code word each day.

The competition opened with the Sunday Mail/Sunday Telegraph yesterday and closes March 20. Winners will be drawn on March 27.

Head to www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/GetLuxe for more information.

CLICK HERE for competition FAQ's

CLICK HERE for full competition Terms and Conditions.

Norwegian Cruise Line Pride of America Cruise

Hawaii

Explore the Islands of Hawaii onboard Norwegian Cruise Line Pride of America Cruise

7 nights on board Pride of America in an upgraded mid ship Inside Cabin embarking Saturday 4 August 2018

Return flights from Sydney to Honolulu

All meals in complimentary dining venues whilst on board

Selected non-alcoholic beverages, on board activities, and entertainment

Specialty Dining Package: Your choice of 3 dining additional dining options at selected restaurants (if you want to include: The Supper Club, For the Record, Ocean Blue, Bayamo, Cirque Dreams and Illusionarium, Sushi Bar, Pincho Tapas Bar and Raw Bar)

All Port Taxes & Charges Included

Pre-paid Gratuities on-board included

Sail Date: 4 August 2018

Thailand

InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam, Thailand

Package Inclusions based on 2 people

5 nights in a Resort Classic Panoramic Ocean View Room

Full service return flights with Singapore Airlines and Silk Air

Private car one way transfer return

Buffet Breakfast daily per person

1 x Cocktail per person per day

60 minute massage per person

1 x Dinner per person

1 x Lunch per person

20% discount on spa

Travel Period: Until 30 November 18

Blackout: 27 - 30 April 18

Singapore

InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay

Package Inclusions based on 2 people

3 nights in a Club Studio

Full service return flights with Singapore Airlines including luggage

Private hotel check-in and check-out

Personalised stay experience

Complimentary local calls

Complimentary pressing of two pieces of attire upon arrival.

Exclusive access to the 24-hour Club InterContinental Lounge with alfresco terrace

Breakfast and a-la- carte dishes from 6:30am to 10:30am

Afternoon Tea served from 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Evening cocktails and hors d'oeuvres from 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Light refreshments available all day

Travel Period - Until 30 November 18

Travel Period - Until 30 November 18

Blackout - 14 September 18 - 16 September 18 incl

New Zealand

Peppers on the Point - Lake Rotorua, New Zealand

Package Inclusions based on 2 people

3 nights in a Lodge Suite

Return flights to Auckland from Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane.

4 day car hire leaving Auckland

Breakfast with a-la- carte dish options daily per person

Full fare dinner on 1 night for two people

½ hour massage per person

Bottle of Volcanic hills wine on arrival

Box of local Scilla Chocolates

Travel Period - 01 April 18 - 30 November 18

Blackouts Subject to availability

Dubai

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Package Inclusions based on 2 people

5 nights in a Deluxe Sea View Room

Return Economy Class airfares to Dubai from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide or Perth

Daily Buffet Breakfast

Travel Period - Until 30 November 18

Hawaii