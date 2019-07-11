Broncos on high alert ahead of Warriors clash

The Warriors spoiled the Broncos party last time they met at Suncorp.

BRISBANE veteran Alex Glenn has warned his baby Broncos not to throw away the momentum of last week's boilover in Cronulla when Kodi Nikorima and the unpredictable Warriors come to town on Saturday.

Last year's Round 18 clash was supposed to be then-coach Wayne Bennett's 500th NRL win but the New Zealanders had other ideas with hooker Isaac Luke pulling the strings in a 26-6 upset at Suncorp Stadium.

The loss remains a black mark for many Broncos including Andrew McCullough who was sent to the bin for punching.

Brisbane hold a two-game streak over the Warriors since then with Round 11's six-point win in Auckland a highlight but Glenn remains eager to atone for last year's loss.

"It's always a big game against the Warriors, they love come here and playing in Brisbane, so we want to make sure that we back up our performance from last week," Glenn said.

"The win (against the Sharks) instilled a lot of confidence - we needed that win for our team and for the vibe around the club.

Tempers frayed the last time the two teams met at Suncorp. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

"It was such a grind to get that win down there. Coming into training, it just feels so much better when you win games."

All eyes will be on Nikorima as he plots his former club's demise on a familiar pitch but Glenn is taking a big picture approach to a game with serious ladder ramifications.

A win could lift either side as high as ninth with both Brisbane (14th) and Warriors (11th) sitting on 14 competition points.

With games against fellow strugglers Canterbury-Bankstown and Gold Coast coming up, the Broncos' finals hopes hinge on whether they can start winning consecutive games.

"It's something we've struggled with this year, being consistent with back-to-back wins, so we have to focus on our job and getting it done," Glenn said.

Former Bronco Kodi Nikorima and Brisbane skipper Darius will line up against each other in the halves on Saturday. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Anthony Milford's return to fullback against Kiwi gun Roger Tuivasa-Sheck headlines a string of exciting match-ups; rival five-eigths Darius Boyd and Nikorima are set to work off McCullough and Luke while the front-row battle between in-form props Payne Hass and Agnatius Paasi should be worth the price of admission.