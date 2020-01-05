Wilson ready to a storm in the ACT

SOFTBALL: "I didn't expect to have come this far this quickly."

These are the words from Gladstone Softball Association young gun Josh Wilson on the eve of the Under-14 Boys' Regional Softball Championship at Hawker, ACT this Sunday.

Wilson, 13, will play for Queensland Storm. He has been playing softball for just three years.

"To represent Queensland is an honour and look forward to playing against the other Queensland side, Queensland Thunder, as it's an intrastate rivalry," Wilson said.

"I'm close mates with some of their players and we know how each other play."

Wilson considers himself a leader who likes to use his voice and set examples with his actions.

"I have a good understanding of the game and I can step up when needed," he said.

His best strength is his fielding as mainly a catcher, short stop and second base.

"I'm quick over the field and am the quickest in the team," Wilson said.

He was selected in the first phase of three camps back in May and he believed his crisp fielding skills got him the nod for selection in the Maroons' team.

"There were two other training camps in October and in December," Wilson said.

Queensland Thunder play New South Wales Country at 9.30am on Sunday followed by a 6.30pm encounter against ACT.

"Games are seven innings in length or 90 minutes, whichever of these comes first," Wilson said.