Julian Wilson at the 2019 Billabong Pipe Masters. (AAP Image/Supplied by Tony Heff/WSL via Getty Images)
Sport

He's done it! Wilson barrels into Tokyo Olympics

Tom Threadingham
20th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
SURFING: Julian Wilson has earned the right to don the green and gold at the Tokyo Olympics, after a thrilling morning of surfing.

While he was in the hot seat for the second and final position, his chances relied on the result of compatriot Jack Freestone at the Billabong Pipe Masters on Friday.

After being knocked out in the Round of 16 on the last stop of the Championship Tour, Wilson had to wait and watch as Freestone progressed into the quarter-finals.

Freestone had a tough fight, not only needing to defeat Kelly Slater in the quarter-final battle, but win the event.

Freestone was in form and in the lead against Slater throughout much of his Heat 2 session.

However, it wasn't to be for Freestone, with Slater nailing a solid barrel for a 6.27 score in the final 40 seconds to win and progress through to the semi-finals.

The result ensured Australia's Olympic likely surfing scenario, with Wilson claiming a provisional spot on the team, alongside Owen Wright.

coolum julian wilson olympic games 2020 sport surfing tokyo olympics world surf league
