Will she or won't she? Hayley up for an award

COUNTRY music is not "all about tractors and Slim Dusty," says country singer/songwriter Hayley Marsten.

The former Gladstone girl has been nominated for an Australian Independent Rising Female Star award, with the winner to be announced at the Mildura Country Music Festival starting on September 29.

Marsten says the country music scene is a broad church.

"There's something for everyone. If you think you don't like country music you haven't heard much of it," she said.

"There's a lot of different things going on (like) pop country (think Keith Urban or early Taylor Swift). It's nice to see a little bit of country music sneaking into the mainstream.

"For me it's just about telling people stories and telling a story that's real to you. I think the special thing about country music fans (is) they want to know about you and your story."

Marsten likes to keep in touch with her audience whether via social media or at performances.

"It's very special when someone contacts me about about a song - saying they really connect with this song or it's touched someone else (or it made them) cry," she said.

She says while modern technology offers fantastic opportunities to connect, she is not sold on the idea of online music streaming platforms like Spotify.

"I think streaming is an interesting way to hear new music and discover new artists," she said.

"But if you like (the artist) you should ...buy their records, and go to their shows (so they can) keep making music, otherwise the music industry is going to have a very sad future."

"I think it's really important to support the industry that supports you ... music is art, and art deserves to be paid for.

"Live shows and buying records and merchandise is the only way (musicians) have (of making) an income."

Marsten who released her latest album, Lonestar, on June 9, has been praised for her intelligent and witty scriptwriting.

"I think more or less it's just getting it on the page," she says of the creative process.

"I usually have an idea and then think about it for a while."

Marsten's new single Second Fiddle comes out next month. It will air on the country music channel.

"If you have Foxtel, which I don't, take a photo and send it to me," Marsten said.

The award Marsten is nominated for is part of the Southern Stars Australian Independent Country Music Awards.