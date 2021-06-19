‘Will pay off’: Eco-homes set for price boom

Surging demand for eco-homes could put further pressure on crazy real estate prices in the years to come.

Homeowners investing in sustainable new builds or renovations are likely to

enjoy strong growth in the value of their most prized asset over the next decade as demand for eco-friendly homes booms.

Increasing environmental consciousness on the part of future homebuyers, concern over rising energy costs and the growing desire for a more comfortable at-home lifestyle is all set to put sustainable homes at the top of the list for house hunters by 2030.

The growth in sustainable home technology including sophisticated modelling and the greater availability and reduced cost of sustainable building materials, such as green cement, will make eco-friendly homes much more within reach of the average homebuyer and renovator.

Good for you, the environment and your hip pocket: The Seed House in Castlecrag. Picture: Fitzpatrick and Partners

Given the average length of home ownership in Australia is around 11 years for houses and 9.5 years for apartments, homeowners who commit to sustainable builds or renovations now are set to reap the benefits as buyer demand grows exponentially.

Leading industry figure Andrew Winter, said that while some aspects of sustainable homes were currently 'niche' that was set to change dramatically.

"At the moment they are still niche because of the price point but that will change and it is not that many years off," the host of hit TV shows Selling Houses Australia and Love it or List It said.

"It wasn't that long ago that solar panels were very expensive but that has changed and the same thing will happen with other sustainable options such as thermal heating.

"Over the next decade as more and more buyers are looking for sustainable homes, if you're selling a home that already has these design features built in, it is not going to hurt its real estate value."

The new Selling Houses Australia crew, Dennis Scott (left), Andrew Winter and Wendy Moore. Picture: Tim Hunter.

The interest in sustainable homes from buyers is already being seen on the ground. As many as four in five homeseekers consider energy efficiency ratings important when buying, building or renting, according to the REA Insights Energy Efficiency Housing Report - June 2021.

The three leading concerns driving this demand from homemakers is to reduce energy bills, to be environmentally conscious and to reduce carbon emissions, the report said.

Solar power, energy efficient lighting, quality insulation and good ventilation were the main features real estate consumers are interested in.

The opportunity for a cheaper run home is also expected to be a rising concern for homebuyers. A sustainable approach to home design and materials can reduce energy costs by at least 40 per cent according to a variety of industry experts.

Award-winning architect Simon Anderson, of Anderson Architecture, whose work features prominently on our list of Australia's Top 100 Sustainable Homes, said passive solar design measures such as: thermal heating in the concrete slab, hydronic heating which also helps to create a comfortable home environment via radiant heat and eaves that control how much sun a property enjoys in summer and winter are design aspects his clients frequently want to discuss.

Architect Simon Anderson at the eco granny flat he designed at Naremburn. The solar sustainable house was designed by Anderson Architecture. Picture: AAP IMAGE / Troy Snook

"Sustainable design is a multi-headed beast, that is constantly evolving and the demand for it is growing strongly too," he said.

"It is becoming easier to combine contemporary design with sustainability, so you can have a house that is good for you and the environment but it also looks great too."

"Even though homeowner might over capitalise initially, it pays off in the short term to have that great feeling of comfort to be living a beautiful house that is also low on energy costs and reducing your carbon footprint. In the long term you can make those expenses back by reduced costs and also when you do go to sell you likely be selling in a market where sustainable homes are in greater demand than homes that don't have those designs and as a result your home will demand a higher price."

The incredible Upside Down Akubra house. Picture: Alexander Symes Architect

Mr Winter suggested homemakers could recycle parts of their old house in the new one or access the second-hand materials market for a sustainable home and ensure less products are ending up as landfill.

"Don't be scared to go down that route, we can all do our bit," he said.

"Retain some of the beams, the kitchen, the bathroom or floorboards, reuse sheeting, go green as you can get. Look online for second hand materials. If it's not going to landfill, it's going to a good cause."

Andrew Winter is host of Selling Houses Australia and Love it or List It Australia on FOXTEL's LifeStyle channel.

Originally published as 'Will pay off': Eco-homes set for price boom