Will Ken O'Dowd be the next Deputy Prime Minister?

Flynn MP, Ken O'Dowd in parliament
FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd this morning said he could throw his hand up and nominate as leader of the federal National Party if the position is thrown open today.

Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce is under pressure today to prove his pregnant partner and former staffer was not working for him while they were a couple.

Mr O'Dowd told 4CC this morning that the situation was "embarrassing and a distraction" and if the position became vacant "a lot of hands would go up".

He acknowledged that his could be one of them.

If elected leader of the Nationals in Canberra, Mr O'Dowd would become the deputy Prime Minister of Australia.

Topics:  barnaby joyce editors picks federal politics ken o'dowd

